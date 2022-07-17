Govt stands with flood victims, compensation to start soon: Muqam

Adviser to the Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs, Engr Amir Muqam on Saturday said that the federal government was standing with the rains and flood victims of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Addressing a press-conference here at the central secretariat of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz, Engr Amir Muqam said that he visited floods and rains hit areas of Chitral yesterday and directed the concerned authorities including the National Highway Authority (NHA) to expedite relief and rehabilitation works there.

He said floods and torrential rains have also damaged standing agriculture crops in Chitral besides infrastructure.

Amir Muqam said payment of Rs one million each to heirs of each dead victims of floods and rains incidents of KP as announced by the Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will start soon.

Amir Muqam said the government would not left alone the flood victims in this hour of difficulty and would continue efforts till rehabilitation of the last affected person.

Revenue department has been asked to conduct survey of flood and rains damages in the affected districts.

He said that he was going to Swabi to express solidarity with the flood victims besides assessing rains and flash flood related damages, adding he would also visit the floods and rains hit districts of southern districts of KP.

He said the Prime Minister would soon visit Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to personally review floods devastation and provide relief to the affected people.

Amir Muqam said that PTI government has made difficult agreements with IMF and the present coalition government was left with no option but to abide it to save the country from bankruptcy.

He said that Imran Khan was known for taking U turns and leveling baseless allegations against opponents, state institutions and the entire nation heard his accusations during recent bye election campaigns in Punjab. He said PMLN will made history by winning all seats in by election in Punjab.

Muqam said defeat was the destiny of PTI as its leaders failed to deliver in centre, KP and Punjab.

He said PTI government has disappointed people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as the champions of slogans of ‘change’ has failed to deliver despite their nine years rule in the province.

Muqam said that detailed judgement of the Supreme Court have rejected the conspiracy propaganda of Imran Khan and no speaker or deputy speaker would be able to issue unconstitutional rulings in future.

“I ask from PTI leadership what they had done for tribal people,” he said adding on the other hands Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was standing with tribal people and visited North Waziristan soon after assuming the office of the Prime Minister of Pakistan and was giving every possible relief to them.

Muqam said that despite economic recession, the government has provided maximum relief to masses after reducing prices of petroleum products internationally.

He said that it was unfortunate that PTI was making politics on reduced petroleum products prices.

He said the government’s bold economic decisions have saved the country from default, adding that Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was working day and night to take the country out of existing challenges.

Muqam said that Prime Minister had offered the KP government to provide subsidized flour to people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa but the PTI rulers did not reciprocate it.

Muqam said there was no differences in Pakistan Democratic Movement over appointment of Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and his party has no objection of nomination of the governor from any coalition parties.

He said all decisions in the coalition government was being taken with consultation that is why time was being taken on appointment of the Governor.

He said PMLN Quaid Nawaz Sharif will return after allowing by his doctors.

What PTI KP Government has done to get the province share in NFC award in Imran Government, he questioned.

Muqam said Nawaz Sharif Govt has added 12000MW electricity in the national grid.

“I asked from Imran Khan that how many megawatt electricity was added by his government in its nine year rule in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and four years in Pakistan.”

Muqam said the time of difficulties has gone and a new era of bringing ease and comfort in peoples life was started due to government prudent economic policies besides bringing economy back on track.

He said confidence of international monetary institutions have been restored and relief to masses was started.