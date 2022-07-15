Religious ministry launches city check-in facility for pilgrims

ISLAMABAD:The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony has launched “city check-in” facility that lets the returning Pakistani Hujjaj to skip long check-in queues at Saudi airports and receive the boarding pass for their flight from comfort of their residences. According to ministry spokesman, under this facility, luggage was being received from their residences 24 hours before the departure of each pilgrim for Pakistan.

Hujjaj were being given tags for luggage, Zamzam coupon and boarding pass at their residences.