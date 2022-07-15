KP deplores parents’ refusal to get children vaccinated against polio

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Special assistant on Information Muhammad Ali Saif on Thursday said the provincial government under the leadership of Chief Minister Mahmood Khan was committed to eradicate polio.

In a statement issued here, he said that the provincial government was working to make KP polio free but deplored that some parents refused to get their children vaccinated due to negative propaganda by certain elements.

Expressing apprehension over recent 12 cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, he said that the government was using all its resources to eradicate the disease but the efforts could not yield result until and unless the people would get their children vaccinated against crippling polio disease without any fear or danger.

The CM’s aide strongly condemned attacks on polio teams and police in South and North Waziristan.

Admin launches awareness drive against dengue: The district administration on Thursday launched an awareness and preventive measures drive against dengue virus in the provincial capital.

On the direction of Commissioner Peshawar Division Riaz Khan Mehsud , the district administration has constituted special teams comprising of Tehsil municipal committee ( TMAs), health department, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) including entomologists conduct in and outdoor spray to eliminate the dengue larvae.The special teams led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (Relief) Muhammad Imran Khan urged people to adhere to precautionary measures and avoid storage and accumulation of water in open pots and places to stop reproduction of mosquitoes.

The teams also collected water samples from various localities for testing dengue larvae.

He said that all resources were being utilized to control spread of the virus, adding cooperation of the people is very important to control spread of dengue fever.