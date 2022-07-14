APHC pays tribute to Kashmiri martyrs

All Parties Hurriyat Conference-Azad Jammu and Kashmir (APHC-AJK) General Secretary Sheikh Abdul Mateen on Wednesday paid tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs, who were gunned down by the Dogra troops outside the Sirinagar Jail on July 13, 1931.

Despite lapse of some 91 years the Kashmiris’ struggle for freedom from the Indian yoke had not slowed down, rather it was gaining momentum with each passing day, he said while talking to PTV.

Sheikh Abdul Mateen said the mission from liberation from the Dogra Raj started with the martyrdom of 22 Kashmiris in 1931, would culminate in freedom from India, despite the reign of terror unleashed by the occupation forces in the valley.

He pointed out that the Kashmir dispute was a global as the United Nations had passed several resolutions in favour of right to self-determination to the Kashmiris. Indian, however, was using every brutal method, including extrajudicial killings, arrests, torture and rape to suppress the freedom movement.

He said the nefarious designs of Indian occupation forces would never succeed and the Kashmiri people would ultimately get freedom. The APHC leader appealed to the international community to play its due role in resolving the decades long issue as per the aspirations of Kashmiris.