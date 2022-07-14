Uni Knot Practices in Politics

The Islamic Republic of Pakistan was created in the name of Islam with Islamic teachings where Muslims were free to live their lives and enjoy fundamental rights. We are blessed with an independent country. Yet, in the current political crisis, is it right to say that uni knot practices are heating the political ground, where the multi-purpose fishing knot is used to attach the fishing line to catch the desired target? More importantly, is it the right way out?

Going back to the Vote of No-Confidence Motion against the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) government, the immense political turmoil is still going on in the political field and getting worse. On March 8, 2022, opposition parties filed a no-trust move in the National Assembly against the PTI. The opposition required 172 votes to oust the then Prime Minister Imran Khan, which was followed by horse-trading. 24 PTI lawmakers were identified. Later, they were given show-cause notices by the PTI. On March 25, former speaker of National Assembly Asad Qaiser summoned a no-trust NA session. After a few delays, on March 30, President Arif Alvi dissolved the National Assembly on the advice of the PM on the conspiracy charges by blaming the joint opposition for working in connivance with the United States against the PTI. This action was advised under Article 58 of the Constitution. On April 9, a crucial NA session was called to vote on the no-confidence motion. Former NA Speaker Asad Qaiser resigned from his post by declaring it unlawful to do any action, which was affected by conspiracy. Later on, Ayaz Sadiq was asked to take up the seat of NA Speaker by the Supreme Court to initiate the process at midnight. For the first time in the history of Pakistan, the Supreme Court opened at night to intervene in the political crisis, which seemed to be turning into the worst episode. The timely intervention by the honourable court protected the political field for an amicable solution per the constitution.

The political field is a name of continuous struggle, but when there is an elected government, it should be given a chance to complete its tenure.

However, on April 11, Mr Shahbaz Sharif was elected as Prime Minister after he secured 174 votes. Due to horse-trading, later on, some votes were declared void based on the cancellation of membership of PTI members. Till now, the PTI is standing firm on its stance and organising jalsas all over Pakistan, where huge crowds can be observed. Imran Khan is seen maintaining the momentum of his party through his firm stance as said, “I will not accept an imported government – absolutely not, and ready for struggle.”

In reality, the political field is the name of continuous struggle, but when there is an elected government, it should be given a chance to complete a tenure of five years. All related differences have to be sorted out first. The PML-N representatives were heard saying that Imran Khan’s government seemed to continue for nearly 15 more years and there was a requirement to take out a solution to oust the government. The PTI’s firm stance on corruption, mishandling of official funding, and court cases were affecting other political parties. So far, if we put a glance into the past, not even a single prime minister was able to complete the tenure i.e. Benazir Bhutto (1988-99, 1993-96); Nawaz Sharif (1990-93, 1997-98); Raja Ashraf (2012-13); Yousuf Raza Gillani (2008-12); Shoukat Aziz (2004-2007); Chaudhry Shujaat Husain (Jun-Aug 2004); Zafarullah Jamali (2002-04); Gen Pervez Musharraf (2007-2014); Nawaz Sharif (2013-2017); Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (2017-2018), and Imran Khan (2018-2022). History was, however, made when for the very first time, a Pakistani Prime Minister was ousted by a vote of no confidence.

In 2018, the PTI took over the government with the collapsing economy, and the current government can be heard blaming the PTI government for the current situation. On the other side, economic issues were always hovering over the head. At the moment, the dollar rate has reached the highest (Rs 209), and petrol is at Rs 249, amid rumours of touching Rs 300 per litre in the coming days to come up to the expectations of IMF. The situation is still getting out of hand and a common citizen is reeling under the burden of his survival. Apart from this, voices being raised on various issues are being suppressed by force. This was seen in the recent arrest of journalist Imran Riaz Khan. In reality, it seems to be a fight between raising questions. At this moment, various FIRs have been lodged against many journalists who are keen to obtain their answers and are being dragged into cases. The present scenario is giving the picture of raising civil war with the provision of a civil-military imbalanced governance issue. The acts are undermining national security and safety due to the widening disconnection between the people and military per keeping their distance from politics. The general impression is being taken political forces are taking military patronage for their electoral prospects. There is an urgent need to sit together for holding a dialogue and taking the directions from the Army on national security as it is being undermined. Hats off to the Pak Army as an institution that never compromised on these issues and always stood firm on national security and interest.

The current picture reminds us of 1971- the time of East and West Pakistan separation, which was based on conspiracies raised to develop differences among Muslim Bengalis of East and West Pakistani Muslims. The criticism has been found in the history of how depriving East Pakistan (now Bangladesh) of basic rights, discrimination on political grounds, disparity in developmental planning, civil services and armed forces, degeneration of the Awami League political party and the emergence of other Bengali parties, as well as the language issue along with the social and cultural differences, led to the separation. As stated in the book “Witness of Carnage 1971,” authored by Brig (R) Karrar Ali Agha, the outbreak of civil war was witnessed by banning Awami League to suppress their voice of demanding fundamental rights. In that scenario, the same imposition of press censorship and political activities was banned in East Pakistan by West Pakistan’s Army. The civil war erupted and still was not affordable as being a neighbouring country to India, refugees fled to India for shelter. Eventually, different hands in the conspiracy were observed gaining success in their aim of a separate homeland for Bengalis. In the chapter of the above book, “Ides of March” stated Gen Yaqub Khan that a military solution was not an amicable solution in this scenario, which meant a civil war without achieving any aim with the invitation of disastrous consequences.

However, the similarities of the same situation seem to be blowing the fire to create disturbance in the country. Nothing will be achieved but other external forces would surely get their way in, which is not acceptable or imaginable in the security and best interests of Pakistan. There is an urgent need for an aggressive plan to move forward by shunning the differences among ourselves toward a democratic way of elections for peace and prosperity.

The writer is a columnist, researcher, and Adjunct Asst. Prof (Riphah International University, Islamabad). She can be reached at saira.asad2011@gmail.com