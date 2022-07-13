IGP Islamabad lauds police performance during Eid holidays

Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has lauded the performance of police force on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha as no untoward incident took place in the city, a police public relations officer said. He said the IGP offered Eid-ul-Azha prayer along with senior officers at the Police Lines Headquarters adding that special prayers were offered for the country, the entire Muslim ummah and for martyred of police. Later, the IGP met with the officials at a big meal arranged at police lines mess and appreciated all the security arrangements for Eid prayer in the Capital. “Officers and officials of the Islamabad Capital Police performed their duties with dedication and commitment in order to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens,” he maintained. He also visited different police pickets, met with his force and distributed Eid gifts and sweets. He was proud of the force who were away from their families while serving the residents of the capital city.

IGP was of the view that the residents were safe due to the sacrifices of the police force adding that good nations do not forget the services of their martyrs and the department was also with the personnel in thick and thin. Islamabad Police Chief said that moments of Eid are very crucial for those who are far away from their near and dear ones at this cheerful occasion. “I can feel that it is very difficult for policemen to remain away from their children, parents, brothers, sisters and relatives at this glad occasion. However, it is in our duty to protect the country and serve the people. For the integrity of the country and protection of the lives and property of the citizens, our policemen can sacrifice everything,” he maintained. On the directions of IGP, senior officers visited the houses of martyred personnel in the city and met their family members. They remembered their services and prayed to Almighty Allah to rest the departed souls in eternal peace.

IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan hoped for a similar performance from them in future and continuity of effective arrangements to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens. The DIG Operations Sohail Zafar Chatha monitored overall comprehensive security arrangements and effective patrolling measures in the city while SSP Operations, SSP Traffic and all senior officers remained in field along with their subordinates and boosted their morale.

It is pertinent to mention here that, 2,500 personnel were deployed for security as well as traffic duties for Eid prayer and holidays. Police personnel performed special vigilance at entry and exit points of the city while bomb disposal squad also conducted checking in various areas.