IG Punjab takes notice of killings in Sadiqabad

Inspector General of Police Punjab Rao Sardar Ali Khan has taken notice of the incident in which three persons were shot dead in a firing incident at Sadiqabad and sought a report from RPO Bahawalpur. IG Punjab directed the senior police officers to reach the spot immediately and take quick steps to arrest the accused.

On the direction of IG Punjab, DPO Rahim Yar Khan and other officers visited the spot. He said that all aspects of the incident are being investigated and a search operation is underway to nab the culprits. The accused will be arrested and presented in court of law.

Foolproof security plan in city on Eid: Chief City Police Officer (CCPO) Bilal Siddique Kamyana on Saturday said police had made a foolproof security plan on Eid days in the city.

In a statement issued here on Saturday, he said about 8,000 policemen had been deployed for security while 1,865 officials would perform duty at Eid gatherings and at parks in the provincial capital.

The CCPO said 35 special police teams had been constituted to counter one-wheelie and aerial-firing while 335 patrolling teams of Dolphin Squad and PRU would continuously patrol in the city as well.

Two women involved in murder case arrested: Police arrested two women who had been declared proclaimed offenders in a murder case 13 years ago. According to police, Asia Bibi and Sadaf with his accomplice had allegedly killed Ghafoor in 2009 and fled after throwing the body into fields. Police arrested an accused involved in the case while the women had not been arrested.

Police got remand of the both women from a court for investigation.

Bike lifter gang busted, stolen bikes recovered: Mumtazabad police busted a notorious motorcycle lifter gang and arrested two criminals besides recovered stolen bikes from their possession during an operation launched here on Saturday.

Taking action on the directives of City Police Officer (CPO) Khurram Shahzad Haider, the police launched an operation against criminals and busted the notorious Waseema Gang. The police arrested two members of the gang including the ring leader Waseem alias Waseema and Asad Abbas.

Police have also recovered five stolen motorcycle and cash Rs 30,000 from their possession after tracing six cases from them, however, further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, said a Police spokesman.

Police finalizes security plan: The police have finalized a security plan on Eid-ul-Azha in the district.

According to a police spokesman, a total of 497 Eid gatherings would be held across the district for which 1,300 policemen will perform duty during Eid days while walk through gates and CCTV cameras would also be installed at Eid gathering besides using metal detectors for checking.

A special control room had been set up at the regional police office for monitoring of security arrangements, he added.