Policeman killed, three injured in IED blast

A policeman was killed and three others injured when an improvised explosive device was blasted near police post Jamadar here on Thursday. According to police, the IED was detonated with a remote control device in the limit of Saddar police station, killing policeman Maqsood Khan and injuring three others including constables Fayaz Khan, Salim Khan and inspector Karim Khan. The injured were shifted to hospital. Police have registered case and started investigation. Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan condemned the attack and directed hospital administration to provide best medical facilities to the injured. He said the culprits would soon be brought under justice. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday expressed concern over the rising incidents of terrorist attacks on police personnel in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa and asked the minister for Interior to extend cooperation to the provincial government in improving the law and order situation. The prime minister stated this in reaction to the terrorist attack on the Mardan police check-post which resulted in the martyrdom of two policemen.