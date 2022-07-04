ECP issues directions to cancel NAB DGs transfers

LAHORE: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday taking action on recent transfers and postings by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB), issued directions to cancel such orders by the NAB.

The NAB had issued transfer and posting orders of Director Generals of NAB Lahore, Multan, and Rawalpindi while the by-elections in these districts were scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022 so the ECP had imposed a ban on transfers and postings in these districts.

ECP District Monitoring Officers of Lahore, Rawalpindi, and Multan issued directions to the NAB officials for cancelling the transfer and posting orders of NAB DGs.