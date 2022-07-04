InDriver becomes Pakistan’s most downloaded ride-hailing app

KARACHI: InDriver, the international ride-hailing service with over 100 million users worldwide, has become Pakistan’s most downloaded app for hiring cars by passengers. Launched in the country in early 2021, inDriver connects drivers and passengers, and allows them to independently agree on all the terms of each trip, told Ms. Sidra Kiran, the Company’s Communications Manager in Pakistan.

InDriver currently accounts for 40 percent of total app downloads in the ride-hailing category in Pakistan. In 2021, she said, when inDriver launched operations in the country, the app was downloaded over 3 million times. Results in 2022 are already higher at nearly 3 million downloads in the first 5 months of the year.

Unlike other ride-hailing apps, where algorithms determine pricing, inDriver’s unique model allows passengers to make a price offer on their ride request and negotiate with nearby drivers. Aside from the fare, passengers are also able to select their driver based on their rating, estimated time of arrival and vehicle model. In turn, drivers are not automatically assigned to passengers, and can choose to accept, ignore or negotiate a more preferable fare.

The feature allows inDriver users to get affordable rides at any time of the day.

“We are very excited to see how great our users’ experience with inDriver has been,” she remarked.

InDriver had already signed up more than 100,000 drivers in Pakistan. It was operating in over 10 cities and would soon be expanding our services to cover more cities, so that more people could benefit from our unique offering aimed at increasing mobility across the country. Ms. Khan said the service remained competitive in terms of pricing.

“Passengers always can put their own price for the ride through our app and a lot of passengers find it’s useful while traveling through the cities.”

InDriver was not just competitive when it came to city rides, but had some of the most attractive offers on intercity rides as well. A passenger could pay as little as Rs 2500 for traveling from Karachi to Hyderabad and Rs 1500 for traveling from Lahore to Islamabad in a private car, ” she said.