Meeting demands education policies, budget allocations as gender sensitive

PESHAWAR: A meeting organized by Blue Veins, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Child Welfare & Protection Commission, and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on Status of Women in collaboration with Pakistan Education Champion’s Network demanded that education policies and budget allocations must ensure all projects are gender-sensitive, Girls’ education must go beyond getting girls into school.

According to a press release issued here on Monday, the meeting needs to ensure that girls learn and feel safe while in school; have the opportunity to complete all levels of education, acquire knowledge and skills to compete in the labour market; gain socio-emotional and life skills necessary to navigate and adapt to a changing world; make decisions about their own lives; and contribute to their communities and the world.

Young girls from various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, parents, and teachers discussed the factors influencing girls’ education at the secondary level and the need for the policy reform which matters most for girls.

The girl coming from various districts of KP identified poverty, gender inequality, cultural norms and practices, poor infrastructure, lack of WASH facilities hygiene management, child marriage violence, and fragility as the influencers of dropout at the secondary level.

Amna Durrani Program Director Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Commission on the Status of Women said “we need to invest in women if we want to see positive change happen in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

We must really place women and girls at the center of provincial and national development agenda, they should be a focus in health, education, and economic development plans. Mohammad Ijaz Chief Child Welfare & Protection Commission Said that unfortunately, the women empowerment was still a foreign idea, we must together build a narrative to enhance their ability to make optimal choices regarding their roles in occupational and social structures.

Qamar Naseem representing Pakistan Education Champion’s Network (ECN) said the policymakers in Pakistan needed to enhance the diversity of women’s talents and encourage them to break the gender stereotypes”.