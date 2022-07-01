Govt utilizing capabilities to strengthen national economy: Khilji

QUETTA: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Balochistan Senior Vice President Nawab Salman Khan Khilji said that the federal government was using all its capabilities to strengthen the national economy.

He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of PML-N workers called on him at his office here on Friday.

Khilji said PML-N was the only political party that believed in serving the people whenever it came to power and would carry out development work in all the four provinces on equal basis.

He said Prime Minister Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif had visited Balochistan 3 times since he taking oath as PM and directed to expedite the work on Gwadar CPEC projects so that the fruits of this mega project could reach the people as soon as possible.

He said that PML-N led government was focusing on the development of Balochistan which would soon be on par with other provinces in terms of development.

He said that PML-N would win the local body elections in Quetta and advised the workers to remain fully prepared for the polls.

He said he would meet Muhammad Shahbaz Sharif and the central leaders of PML-N seek solutions to the problems faced by the PML-N Balochistan workers.