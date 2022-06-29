Pakistan to play New Zealand and Bangladesh in T20I tri-series in New Zealand

LAHORE: Pakistan, as part of their ICC Men’s T20 World Cup Australia 2022 preparations, will participate in a T20I tri-series in Christchurch, New Zealand, from 8-14 October with Bangladesh as the third side. Number-three ranked Pakistan will take on number-six ranked New Zealand on 9 October and number-eight ranked Bangladesh on the following day. In the second round of matches, Pakistan will play Bangladesh and New Zealand on 12 and 13 October, respectively with the final scheduled for Friday, 14 October. In the T20 World Cup, Pakistan will open their campaign against India in Melbourne on 23 October. They will then play the two qualifiers on 27 and 30

October in Perth, before taking on South Africa on 3 November in Sydney and Bangladesh on 6 November in Adelaide.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam: “I am pleased that we will be featuring in the tri-series in New Zealand as it will help us to arrive early and not only acclimatise for the T20 World Cup in Australia but also give final touches to our preparations. I missed the last series in New Zealand due to a thumb injury and look forward to playing cricket in Christchurch against two good oppositions.”

Pakistan will depart for Christchurch on 4 October after completing their seven-match T20I series against England on 2 October. Prior to the England series, Pakistan will take part in the ACC T20 Asia Cup, which is schedule in Colombo, Sri Lanka, from 27 August to 11 September.

T20I tri-series itinerary

8 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

9 Oct – Pakistan v New Zealand, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (1200 PST)

10 Oct – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

11 Oct – New Zealand v Bangladesh, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

12 Oct – Bangladesh v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

13 Oct – New Zealand v Pakistan, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST)

14 Oct – Final, Hagley Oval, Christchurch (0800 PST).