Religious tolerance: need of the hour

It is no secret that the most beloved in the world to Muslims is the holy person of their beloved Prophet Muhammad Mustafa. Perhaps this is why whenever the enemies of Islam want to hurt the feelings of the Muslim Ummah and dare to insult the glory of our beloved Aqa, they would find not a single moment of peace. The love of the Prophet has permeated every believer’s heart in such a way that it is inconceivable for them that an arrogant Dahan while expressing his evil nature, would dare to insult the glory of the two worlds and a believer would tolerate it. History has shown that every perpetrator of such audacity has been humiliated and disgraced, the latest example of which is India. Muslims all over the world, including India, are protesting against the blasphemous actions of Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, the accursed spokespersons of India’s ruling party BJP. In India, Muslims wore shrouds on their heads to protest and continued to be the target of fascist Modi’s police brutality and bullets, until the BJP leadership heard about it. When the echo of their protest reached the Arab countries through social media, the rulers of those countries responded to the voice of the Muslims and took the Modi government by surprise. Qatar’s seriousness can be gauged from the fact that on the day the Indian ambassador was summoned by the Qatari Foreign Ministry to lodge his complaint, Indian Vice President Venkaiah Naidu was on a visit to Qatar. The lunch in his honor was canceled. A campaign to boycott Indian products began across Arab countries. There are several Indian supermarkets and restaurants in Qatar and the United Arab Emirates, but in all major stores, Indian goods are covered and segregated because it is forbidden to buy them, such as the “Boycott India” and “Boycott Indian Products” campaigns. The Modi government came to its senses. If the Arab countries cut off trade relations with it, India would undoubtedly lose billions of dollars annually. As India’s trade volume with the Arab countries is around 100 billion and there are about 30 million Indians living in Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and other Gulf countries including the UAE. Therefore, India cannot tolerate any disruption in relations with Arab countries. Earlier, Narendra Modi was busy promoting friendship with Arab rulers, during which he managed to give the impression that Muslims were living in peace and security in India. The recent incident has not only exposed Indian Hindutva, on the contrary, the pool of lies has also been exposed that there are no restrictions on Indian Muslims. It is now well known that Indian Muslims have been harassed for a long time and the Modi government is pursuing a nefarious plan to erase their name from India.

During the eight years of BJP rule, from September 2014 to May 2022, more than 5,200 anti-Islam and anti-Muslim statements were made by the leaders of the ruling party. In 2015, Tejashwi Yadav, a Member of Parliament, tweeted about Saudi women and later had to apologize for the Saudi protest. Narendra Modi also had to apologize for the Saudi reaction to the accusation of spreading corona at the Tablighi Jamaat center. In August 2020, P Naveen, a close relative of Bangalore-based Congress MLA Akhand Srinivas Murthy, posted a scandalous post on Facebook. He had made false and insulting posts several times before but no action was taken against him.

Mosques are currently being occupied in India, the call to prayer is being banned, and the wearing of hijab by Muslim women is being banned. The independent state of occupied Kashmir was usurped by the Indian government and turned into the world’s largest penitentiary by Narendra Modi.

Following the backlash from Arab countries, India has now sacked Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal for blasphemous tweets on TV channels in support of her, but this is just a cover and everyone knows that this action has been taken only to avoid the harsh reaction of the Arab countries and to entertain them. If the BJP had really respected all religions, its abusive spokesperson Nupur Sharma, would not have had the courage to commit such a heinous act. Undoubtedly, this incident also exposed to the world the hypocrisy of the BJP that it does not care about the religion and beliefs of the people of its country. It should be noted that Nupur Sharma’s statement is not the opinion of an individual but it reflects the entire BJP. This statement also reflects the Hindutva ideology of the RSS. The BJP leadership has always encouraged the miscreants, for which they are regularly incited to increase political support and vote bank. Now the only demand of the whole Islamic world is that these accursed people should be punished. Undoubtedly, Modi’s anti-Muslim actions have nailed the last nail in the coffin of Indian secularism.

The author is a freelancer and media activist. She writes on political developments and security issues with special focus on South Asia and the region.