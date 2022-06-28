China launches satellite for land surveys, urban planning

ISLAMABAD: China launched Gaofen-12 03, an Earth observation satellite into space from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

The satellite was carried by a Long March-4C carrier rocket at 11:46 p.m. (Beijing Time) and has entered the planned orbit successfully, ecns.cn reported on Tuesday.

It will be used in land surveys, urban planning, road network design, crop yield estimation and disaster relief, and other fields. It marked the 425th flight mission of the Long March series carrier rockets.