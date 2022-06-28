Rescue 1122 to remain alert on by-election day

SARGODHA: Regional Election Commissioner Sargodha, Amir Javed said the health department and Rescue 1122 have been directed to remain high alert on the occasion of the by-election in PP-83 in Khushab district on July 17.

According to a spokesman of ECP Sargodha, Regional Election Commissioner further directed the health department to impose emergency at health centers and hospitals within the limits of the constituency.

He said that FESCO was also directed to ensure uninterrupted power supply on the election day.

It may be stated here that district returning officers and returning officers deputed for the by-election have been given magisterial power by the Election Commission of Pakistan.