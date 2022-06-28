PM warns of increased load shedding in country in July

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday said that the country might face increased load shedding in the coming month of July.

His comments came during a meeting with the PML-N members of the National Assembly and allied parties in the federal capital. PM Shehbaz said that Pakistan could not get the required liquefied natural gas (LNG) supply, however, the coalition government was trying to make the deal possible. The premier said that the country will soon strike a deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF). He added that Pakistan has escaped from being bankrupt. “The rich have been taxed directly for the first time and the country is expected to receive Rs200 billion from the elite class,” said the PM.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif approved the import of super-critical quality coal from Afghanistan in Pakistani rupee instead of dollars to help generate low-cost electricity. Chairing a meeting to improve the mechanism for transportation of Afghan coal, Shehbaz expressed concern over the rising price of coal in the international market.

He said the rise in coal price was also one of the reasons behind the generation of expensive electricity by the coal power plants operating in the country. He viewed that the import of Afghan coal in Pakistani currency would save the foreign exchange. The prime minister was told that the import of Afghan coal – initially for Sahiwal and Hub power plants – would save around $2.2 billion annually. Shehbaz directed the authorities concerned to devise an effective mechanism for the purpose to help generate low-cost power generation and provide relief to the domestic and industrial consumers.

He directed the railway ministry to take all-out measures for swift transportation of coal from Afghanistan to the power plants. He also instructed formation of a committee of all relevant departments under Defence Minister Khawaja Asif. Federal ministers Syed Naveed Qamar, Khawaja Asif, Engineer Khurram Dastgir, Miftah Ismail, Rana Sanaullah Khan, Ahsan Iqbal and Khawaja Saad Rafiq, Advisor Ahad Cheema, Minister of State Dr Ayesha Ghaus Pasha and relevant senior officers attended the meeting. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif Monday stressed upon collective efforts to make the polio vaccination campaign successful.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that polio was a deadly virus that threatened the future of the children. He also regretted that the disease had not been fully eliminated from the country. The polio campaign was being started today and would target 25 most vulnerable districts, he added. “Polio is a deadly virus that threatens not just life but also the future of our children. It is regrettable that we have not fully eliminated it so far. Polio campaign starting today aims to target 25 most vulnerable districts. Let us make it a success; defeat polio, once for all,” the prime minister posted a tweet.

Meanwhile, Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema and four members of the National Assembly from Balochistan called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif here on Monday. The parliamentarians from Balochistan, who met the prime minister, included Khalid Magsi, Aslam Bhootani, Rubina Irfan and Ehsanullah Reki.

During the meeting, they discussed the political situation as well as the development works. Meanwhile, MNA from Gujranwala Usman Ibrahim also met the prime minister and discussed the matters of mutual interest.