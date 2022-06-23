PPP demands forensic audit of Stanford report on Ehsaas programme

LAHORE: Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Central Punjab Secretary Information Shehzad Saeed Cheema has demanded forensic audit of Stanford report on the Ehsaas programme.

In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said that the report had been prepared by a British Firm Delivery Associates (DA). He alleged that the firm was already working with Imran Niazi.

The writer of the report, Michael Barbar, was chairman of the DA so the findings of the report could not be declared as free and impartial. He said that character of those people was exposed who had changed the name of Benazir Income Support Programme.