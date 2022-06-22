Previous govt postponed projects due to incompetence, hatred: CM

Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz Sharif on Tuesday reviewed the projects being implemented by Agriculture, Food and Drug Authority. The CM visited different floors, and reviewed the pace of work and expressed displeasure over the slow pace and directed to start work in three shifts for early completion of the project.

Hamza Shahbaz Sharif said that Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif laid the foundation of this modern and important project during his tenure as chief minister but those who came after him, postponed the project on the basis of incompetence and hatred. Launched in December 2017, the project was to be completed in March 2019. Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed that the final plan to make the project operational along with timeline be presented in a few days. Hamza Shahbaz also directed the PHA officials to plant trees on a large scale around the project and improve the environment. He asked the DG PHA to personally visit the spot and work out a comprehensive plan. The Secretary C&W gave a briefing on the project. Inspector General of Police, Additional Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary (Home), Chairman P&D and concerned officials were also present on the occasion.

Govt to provide relief to masses:Senior leader Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Abid Sher Ali on Tuesday said that the government was aware of problems of the masses and it would resolve all issues soon.

While addressing the journalists at local press club here, Abid Sher Ali claimed that PTI government had signed an agreement to end subsidies on petrol and electricity. There was no danger to PTI Chairman’s life, he said and claimed that Imran Khan was running campaign against institutions on social media.

Abid Sher Ali observed that government of PTI had paralyzed Pakistan politically, economically and morally.

He stressed that PML-N government generated thousands of megawatts in the power system and also spent billions of dollar on outdated system of transmission.

The senior PML-N leader alleged that Zain Qureshi, who was contesting election in by-polls, had offshore companies. Responding to a question, he remarked that Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz Sharif was fully focused on provision of cheap flour, ghee, sugar and other items of daily use.