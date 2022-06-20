Usman Buzdar gets protective bail in illegal land transfer case

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court Bahawalpur Bench on Monday granted protective bail to former Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar in a case pertaining to allegedly transferring 900 kanals of land illegally in Dera Ghazi Khan. The High Court has granted protective bail until June 30 to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Usman Buzdar and has stopped Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) from arresting former CM Punjab till next hearing.

A case has been registered against him by the province’s Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) for transferring 900 kanals of land “illegally” in Dera Ghazi Khan. Buzdar approached the high court after a case was registered against him.

ACE officials said that the case has been registered against the former Punjab chief ministers on a report submitted by the deputy commissioner of Dera Ghazi Khan. They added that Buzdar’s brothers have also been included in the case.

The officials said that the provisions of transferring government land through forgery have been included in the case. The allegation includes forging a fake letter to transfer 900 kanals of government land.

Officials say that the case has been registered in ACE’s Dera Ghazi Khan police station.

Last month, PML-N leader Attaullah Tarar had said that the government has decided to move the Anti-Corruption Establishment against former chief minister Punjab Usman Buzdar.

In a press conference, the PML-N leader said that the ex-chief minister deprived the poor masses of their rights and “ruthlessly plundered the resources of the country”.