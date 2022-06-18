250 detained for involvement in riots, firing in NA-240 by-poll

Over 250 suspects were arrested by Karachi police under charges of riots during by-election of NA-240, claimed spokesperson for Karachi Police on Friday.

The spokesperson informed that four cases of rioting and firing in Landhi and Korangi police stations of NA-240 constituency were registered.

As many as 258 suspects were arrested from different parts of the megalopolis. Some of the detained security guards who were present on the spot were identified through CCTV footages. The process of identification and arrest of other accused involved in the incident was also underway.

The operation by Karachi police would continue till the arrest of all accused involved in riots and firing incidents during the by-elections.