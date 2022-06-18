Completion of FATF action plans by Pakistan great achievement: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday said the completion of the Financial Action Task Force’s (FATF) anti-money laundering and combating the financing of terrorism and proliferation (AML/CFT) action plans by Pakistan is a great achievement.



The Director General Inter Services Public Relations Major General Babar Iftikhar shared the message of the Army Chief at his official Twitter handle.



The Army Chief, “A monumental effort paving way 4 whitelisting. Core cell @ GHQ which steered the national effort and civil – military team which synergised implementation of action plan made it possible, making Pak proud”.



