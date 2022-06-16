Central Control Room to monitor Karachi by-elections

The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has established a Central Control Room in Islamabad to monitor and register complaints regarding by elections being held in NA 240 on Thursday. According to a press release, elaborate security arrangements have already been completed to ensure free, fair and transparent elections in Karachi. The complaints could be registered on telephone no 051-9204402-03; 051-9210837-38. The complaints could also be faxed to the control Room on 051-9204404. The delivery of all polling materials, ballot papers, polling bags and polling staff to the respective polling stations under strict security would be completed by Wednesday. The delivery of polling material was being monitored by relevant officers of ECP from Karachi and control room. All presiding officers would arrive this evening and set up polling stations and polling booths.