UNODC experts, international reviewers visit Pakistan

The representatives of United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) Secretariat Vienna, Austria, and reviewers from Kenya and Qatar visited Pakistan for Second Country Review of Pakistan under United Nations Convention Against Corruption (UNCAC).

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB), being the central authority of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for UNCAC, hosted all the meetings of country review of Pakistan at NAB Headquarters Islamabad, said a press release. The NAB Deputy Chairman Zahir Shah presided the meetings which were also attended by Dr. Jeremy Milson, Country Representative, UNODC Pakistan. All the national stakeholders including Ministry of Law and Justice, Ministry of Finance, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Establishment Division, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), Financial Monitoring Unit (FMU), Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP), Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Auditor General of Pakistan (AGP), Accountant General Pakistan Revenues (AGPR), Directorate General of Federal Audit, Islamabad, Controller General of Accounts (CGA), Competition Commission of Pakistan (CCP), Public Procurement Regulatory Authority (PPRA), Provincial Anti-Corruption Establishments of all provinces, Accountant General Office Revenues of all provinces, Provincial Prosecution Service of all provinces etc. actively participated in the country review visit of Pakistan and made significant contribution as per their mandate. The senior reviewers and experts from UNODC and Kenya visited Pakistan, whereas experts from Qatar joined virtually to supplement the review process.Pakistan has also taken the initiative of providing a platform for meeting of civil society organizations with reviewers. The experts and reviewers found Pakistan mostly compliant in the provision of the chapters under review. Furthermore, they acknowledged the steps taken by the Government of Islamic Republic of Pakistan for implementation of the convention.