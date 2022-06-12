Hindu extremists’ derogatory remarks against Holy Prophet (PBUH) condemned

The citizenry and religious organizations here on Saturday staged protest demonstrations condemning the derogatory remarks of extremist Hindus about the Holy Prophet.

The rallies were carried out from various areas of the city demanded convening of OIC meeting and devising a strategy by Islamic countries against attacks on Islam.

The speakers demanded that the issue should be raised on international forums as it deeply hurt the sentiments of Muslim Ummah.

They said that the matter should be raised in United Nations. Holding placards, protestors chanted slogans against Modi cabal and said that entire Pakistan nation was united and condemns the remarks of Indians against the Holy Prophet.