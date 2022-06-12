Minister inaugurates Barikot Bypass Road project

Provincial Minister for Housing, Dr. Amjad Ali on Saturday visited Malakand and inaugurated Barikot Bypass Road Swat project to be completed with an estimated cost of Rs. 180 million. Addressing the ceremony, he said that completion of the Bypass Road would reduce travelling time besides promoting tourism industry. He said that the construction of walking track was also included in the project. He said that walking track would not only improve beauty of the area but would pave the way for developing picnic spots for locals and tourists.