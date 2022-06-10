KP likely to allocate Rs379.99b for uplift programme in budget

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to allocate Rs 379.99 billion for its annual development programme in budget 2022-23, including Rs 310.895 billion for settled districts and Rs 69.970 billion for the merged tribal districts.

Out of the total 2,194 development projects, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government would complete 2,128 projects through its own resources and 66 projects through foreign assistance. Likewise, Rs 93.1880 billion would be received under head of foreign assistance and loan.

An amount of Rs 41.80 billion was proposed for the local government, while KP government would spend Rs 185 billion through its own resources. The development budget for fiscal year 2022-23 was Rs 63.4370 billion, more than that in the ongoing fiscal year budget, official sources in KP government told APP.