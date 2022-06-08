Posters appear to expose India’s designs in IIOJK

Posters have once again appeared in Srinagar and other areas in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) to record the Kashmiris’ protest against the divisive policies being pursued by India’s BJP and RSS regime in the territory.

According to Kashmir Media Service, the posters were displayed by the Jammu and Kashmir Students and Youth Forum (JKSF), Political Resistance Movement (JKPRM) and various other pro-freedom organizations.

The posters were marked with slogans, “Hindutva rulers are targeting Kashmir youth” and “Indian anti-Kashmir policy is a big threat to peace in the region”.

Serious concern was expressed over the silence of the United Nations and world community on Indian aggression in Kashmir. There were posters on which it was written that the Modi-led fascist Indian regime was changing the demography of the Muslim majority IIOJK by using different tactics, and was misleading the international community about the actual ground situation of the territory. “Indian state has caged us and is terrorizing, targeting, killing, harassing and arresting the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the posters read.