Govt to make ‘de-worming campaign’ a success in GB: Khurshid

Gilgit-Baltistan Chief Minister Khalid Khurshid has said that government would take all-out measures to make de-worming campaign a success as future of the country depends on our children.

He said this while addressing a “de-worming campaign” function here on Tuesday organized by the Ministry of Planning and Development, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Health.

He said that all relevant departments of GB should cooperate in every possible way so that the development and health of the children was not affected. Khalid Khursheed added that If children were healthy and focus on education, the future of Gilgit-Baltistan would be bright.

The chief minister directed the additional chief secretary to extend the ongoing campaign against de-worming to all the districts of the province for which the provincial government would provide resources if required.

Regarding the nutrition of children, the provincial government was launching a meal program in the schools of the province,he added. He also directed the concerned officers to provide medicine to the children out of schools under de-worming campaign. He said parents should extended cooperation in making the de-worming campaign a success.

GB govt urged to help protect youth from non-communicable diseases: Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) on Tuesday urged the Chief Secretary of Gilgit-Baltistan to play his role to curb rising heart disease, diabetes, cancer and protect the youth of the area from non-communicable diseases (NCDs). In a meeting, PANAH delegation led by Sanaullah Ghumman, General Secretary, Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) visited Gilgit-Baltistan (GB). Munawwar Hussain, Consultant Global Health Advocacy Incubator, Food Policy Program was present on the occasion, said a news release.

The delegation briefed the Chief Secretary GB that one of main causes of increasing NCDs were excessive use of sugary drinks. “In order to save the young generation in particular, the sale of unhealthy items in educational institutions should be banned, so that the burden of diseases can be reduced”, they said.

The main purpose of the PANAH visit was to learn about the health problems of the people of Gilgit-Baltistan, to meet the policy makers for the prevention of diseases and their causes, and to provide information on PANAH efforts, suggestions, studies and opinions to control the diseases.

The PANAH delegation met to Chief Secretary, Gilgit-Baltistan (GB), Mohi-ud-Din Ahmad Wani, Food Secretary Safdar Ali Khan, Muhammad Musa, Additional Secretary Health, Deputy Commissioner Osama Majeed Cheema. The Chief Secretary appreciated the efforts of the PANAH and said that giving a healthy life to the people of Gilgit-Baltistan and the young generation was their top priority, adding, “for which we have taken positive steps and more work will be done”.

Later the Association held an important seminar was organized by PANAH on the occasion of “World Food Safety Day” at Hunza in collaboration with the Provincial Nutrition Focal Person, Gilgit-Baltistan Health Department.

The seminar stated that World Food Safety Day was organized every year under the auspices of PANAH like the rest of the world. The aim is to draw attention to the dangers of health hazards posed by food, to detect them, to manage them and to improve human health.

The World Diabetes Federation stated in November 2021 that Pakistan was ranked third in the world in terms of diabetes. “More than 33 million people are living with diabetes in Pakistan , with a sharp increase of 14 million in the last two years only. Consumption of sugar sweetened beverages is increasing the risk of obesity, diabetes, heart disease, cancer and other chronic diseases.

Just one soda a day increases the obesity and over weight of adults by 27% and children by 55%. Consumption of sugary drinks increases the risk of developing type 2 diabetes by 30%. Drinking a glass of two or more sugary drinks a day increases the risk of dying from cancer by 17%”, the speakers said.