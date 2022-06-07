KP EC directs officers to spread awareness on functioning of display centers

PESHAWAR: Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Farid Afridi on Tuesday directed all the district election officers to create awareness among people regarding functioning of the display centers across the province.

Addressing a meeting of regional and district election commissioners here, the KP Election Commissioner said complaint cells must completely be functionalized so that no one was deprived of registration or correction of his or her vote in electoral lists.

The meeting, besides others, was also attended by Admin Provincial Election Commissioner Muhammad Javed Khan, Director IMS Haider Ali, Director Election Khushaal Zada, Deputy Director Election Kashif Abbas, Deputy Director Admin Wazir Malik and field officers. Director Election Khushaal Zada gave a detailed briefing on electoral lists and display centers.

The KP Election Commissioner said the preparation of error-free electoral lists was the prime responsibility of the Election Commission. He stressed upon the field officers to utilize local media, FM channels and social media for sensitizing people on the importance of their vote.

By taking civil societies and political parties into confidence, he said people should be provided guidance on working of the display centers. Tentative electoral lists would remain on display at the centers till June 19, 2022. At the display centers people could register, correct or object on any name in the voters’ lists, he said.

Besides, Farid said, complaint cells should be established for addressing complaints regarding the transfer of votes, correction and registration of new voters. He also stressed on keeping close contact with all the stakeholders in that regard and directed the officers to pay surprise visits to the display centers for close monitoring of their performance.

He also appealed to the political parties and civil society to actively participate in Election Commission’s process of preparing error-free electoral lists for ensuring free, fair and transparent elections, adding that error-free voters’ lists were prerequisite for strengthening the democratic process.