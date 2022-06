ANKARA (Turkey): Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif left Turkey on Thursday (today) after a three-day official visit.

During the tour, the prime minister met Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, as well as foreign and trade ministers, and addressed the Turkish and Pakistani business communities.