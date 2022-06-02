Pak-Turkey agree to negotiate on PTA in order to promote bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Turkey reviewed the proposed Preferential Economic Agreement (PTA) in products on Thursday in order to promote trade liberalisation and bilateral trade.

According to a news statement published by the Ministry of Commerce, both parties stressed the necessity of completing the PTA in goods as soon as possible since it would open up new chances to expand bilateral trade across all sectors and would be mutually beneficial.

Speaking with Pakistani and Turkish businesspeople, Commerce Minister Syed Naveed underlined the importance of increasing business-to-business interactions in order to develop trade and investment links between the fraternal countries of Pakistan and Turkey.

During Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif’s visit to Turkey, the Ministry of Commerce co-hosted a business-to-business meeting attended by about 150 Pakistani and Turkish businesspeople, dealers, and investors. The delegation of Pakistani businesspeople, assembled by the Ministry of Commerce and Trade Development Authority of Pakistan, represents sectors with significant export potential to Turkey, including engineering, agro-food, pharmaceuticals, rice, information technology (IT), textiles, and others.

Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Commerce, who is accompanying the Prime Minister, also met with his Turkish counterpart, Dr. Mehmet Mus, Minister of Commerce, and discussed how to improve bilateral trade.