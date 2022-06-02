IT Ministry directs timely completion of all projects

ISLAMABAD: Ministry for Information Technology and Telecommunication has directed the heads of the attached departments of the Information Ministry to complete all the ongoing projects speedily and on time.

The official of the ministry said that the minister for IT and telecommunications had recently chaired a meeting to discuss the present status of the PSDP Projects FY-2021-2022 of the Ministry of IT and its attached departments.

During the meeting, IT Minister Syed Amin Ul Haque was given a detailed briefing on the ongoing IT projects and funds allocated for these projects and their utilization.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the Federal Minister for IT issued directions for the timely completion of all the projects.