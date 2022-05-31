Export of sports goods surges 33 % to $295.833 million

KARACHI: Pakistan earned $ 295.833 million from export of sports goods during July-April 2021-22 that depicted 33.43 percent increase as compared to corresponding period of previous fiscal year.

According to trade data released by Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) during July-April 2020-21 total exports of sports goods were recorded $ 221.721 million while demand for sports gloves, foot balls and other sports goods surged during the first ten months of the ongoing financial year.

More than 2.88 million dozen footballs worth $152.146 million were exported during 10 months of FY 2021-22 which depict 37.30% increase in terms of quantity and 40.38% surge in terms of value.

In the corresponding period of FY 2020-21 as many as 2.1 million dozen footballs worth $108.384 million were exported.

The PBS data further showed significant growth of 108.86 % increase in terms of quantity in export of gloves and their export volume reached 2.734 million dozen in July-April 2021-22 and Pakistan fetched $ 63.404 million of them. In the first 10 months of FY 2020-21 over 1.3 million dozen gloves worth $56.537 million were exported.

Export of other sports goods also increased 41.34 percent during July-April 2021-22 from $ 56.800 million to $ 80.283 million, the PBS showed.