Two SUVs, two winners – Shell Helix Competition is over!

It was an exceptionally lucky day for Inam Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Shiekh who won two SUVS by partaking in the Shell Helix Competition.

The announcement was made at the recently held closing ceremony at Shell House. Brand Ambassador, Ahad Raza Mir, showed his appreciation for the brand as well as congratulated the winners. Other than the SUVs many exciting prizes, like Bluetooth speakers and alloy rims, were also distributed amongst other winners.

“At the moment, I am in disbelief and surprise at my big win. Shell Helix has always kept my car running like a new machine. I am extremely grateful to Shell for this overwhelming gesture.” Said Inam Qurban Ali, who is also one of the SUV winners from Peshawar.

One of the SUV winners from Karachi Shafiullah Shiekh, said, “Shell Pakistan has made my dream come true. My family cannot wait to have my SUV home. I have been a regular customer of Shell Helix which has always added tremendous value and quality to my drive. I would recommend others to give it a try, after which I assure you there will be no switching back.”

Zubair Sheikh, the general manager of Shell Lubricants replied, “At Shell our customers are important. We take pride in the fact that we go above and beyond to meet our customer’s expectations and offer exciting promotions for them, such as this competition. I am truly happy for Inam Qurban Ali and Shafiullah Shiekh for winning the SUVs!”

The recent competition was run as a promotional campaign aimed at being an exciting offer that was specifically aimed at Shell Helix users, ideally, customers who usually buy from Shell Retail Stations and High Street shops and prefer HX-6, HX-7 and Ultra K Variants. This was a way of doing something extra for the customers as Shell is known to take pride in valuing customer service and satisfaction. The brand aspires to offer the best so stay tuned for more exciting offers in the future!