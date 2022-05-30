Pak athletes claim two silver medals in Imam Reza International Cup

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan athletes have excelled in the 2nd Imam Reza International Cup Tournament in Mashhad, Iran, winning two silver medals in the event.

According to information made available here by Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP), Sharoz Khan and Abdul Mueed claimed silver medals in the events of the high jump and 400m race, respectively.

Maj Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi (retd), president of AFP and Muhammad Zafar, secretary-general have congratulated the winning athletes and the entire Pakistan athletics family on the achievement.