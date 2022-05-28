How to Cope with the Stress

Stress is always one of the biggest enemies for people of all ages. The sense of being overwhelmed or unable to cope with mental or emotional pressure is referred to as stress.

You’re putting your complete well-being at risk if you’re living with high levels of stress.

Stress wreaks havoc on your emotional equilibrium, as well as your physical health. It narrows your ability to think clearly, function effectively, and enjoy life.

The bills won’t stop coming, there will never be more hours in the day, and your work and family responsibilities will always be demanding. But you have a lot more control than you might think.

When experiencing long-term stress, your brain is exposed to increased levels of a hormone called cortisol. This exposure weakens your immune system, making it easier for you to get sick. It may seem like there’s nothing you can do about stress.

Signs of Stress

If you are stressed, you might feel:

Anxious, nervous or afraid

Uninterested in life

Difficulty concentrating

Depression, low mood, or crying

Insomnia

Aggressive

Sad

Frustrated

Afraid

Not eating well

Feeling overwhelmed

Stress-Relieving Techniques

Find a problem that makes you feel stressed

Consider what is causing you stress. Sort them into problems that have a workable solution. Take charge by making minor changes to the things you can improve.

Accept the things you can’t change

Changing a situation isn’t always possible. Try to concentrate on the things you do have control over.

Circle yourself with supportive people

Spend time with a friend or family member who will listen to you. Your body releases stress hormones when you connect with people in person. It is a natural way to calm you and lower your stress.

Try to live healthily

Consume as much nutritious food as possible. Physical fitness can help you manage the impacts of stress by creating endorphins, which improve your mood.

Try to be mindful

You can start reading a book, watching a documentary, playing chess… All of these things can reduce anxiety.

Be kind to yourself

Look for things in your life that are positive and write down things that make you feel grateful.

Have some ‘me time’

We all need to make time for socialisation, leisure, or exercise; taking one or two hours for yourself each day can help you relax mentally.

Help other people

People who help others become more resilient and feel satisfied.

Work smarter, not harder

Working smarter entails prioritising your work and focusing on the tasks that will truly make a difference.

Try to be positive

Look for the things in life for which you are grateful. At the end of every day try writing down things that went well, or for which you’re grateful.

Exercise daily

People who exercise tend to feel less anxious and more positive about themselves. Daily exercise naturally produces stress-relieving hormones in your body and improves your overall physical health.