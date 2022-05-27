123 housing societies declared illegal in Sargodha

SARGODHA: As many as 123 housing societies were declared illegal in the district.

According to a spokesman for the district administration that on the direction of Deputy Commissioner Imran Qureshi a crackdown against illegal societies was going on in the district. In this regard,District Planning Officer Tauqeer Iqbal, enforcement inspectors, and police sealed three offices of housing societies, including Canal View,Ahuda, and Tariq colony.

He said 40 housing societies had been declared illegal in Sargodha, seven in Bhalwal, nine in Sillanwali, one in Sillanwali unit, three in Bhera teshil, 21 in Bhera unit, two in Sahiwal tehsil, 18 in Sahiwal unit, three in Shahpur tehsil, seven in Shahpur unit and five housing societies of Mot Momin unit were declared illegal. The housing societies were established without any approval, he added.