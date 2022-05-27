Daily Times

CTD arrests accused involved in killing cop

APP

The Sindh Police Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) on Thursday announced arresting an accused involved in killing a cop and recovered arms from his possession. According to a news release, the CTD team acting on a tip off in Korangi area arrested Shahmir Ali and recovered a 30 bore pistol and four bullets from his possession. The arrested accused, along with his three other accomplices who were already arrested, had shot injured a police constable Hamza Khan. Hamza later succumbed to his injuries during treatment. Martyred policeman during patrolling had tried to stop the arrested accused from robbing a citizen and during exchange of firing the accused fled injuring the police constable. Arrested accused confessed committing various robberies in Korangi area. Further investigations were underway.

