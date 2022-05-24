Unfair trial of Yasin Malik in India, plot of judicial murder

ISLAMABAD: All political, religious, and human rights organizations have strongly condemned the unfair trial of Yasin Malik and Modi’s leg government plotting another judicial murder of a pro-freedom fighter.

According to the international media and statements of some political figures at social media all have unveiled the dirty face of Indian government and exposed the Indian judicial system being used as a state instrument to silence the voices of innocent Kashmiris. Yasin Malik, the chief of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF), and all other Hurriyat leaders have been illegally detained by India in a jail in New Delhi for the past several years.

The Indian court has convicted Yasin Malik in a 30-year old fake and false concocted case. International media has termed the Indian illegal action as political vendetta ‘It seems like political vendetta’ (Al-Jazeera). The filing of all these cases against the leading pro-freedom leader has forced many in the disputed region to fear that the Indian state has already decided to “sign his death warrant”.

(Al-Jazeera) The government issued a statement regarding Malik’s conviction said that the “fictitious charges” against him were not only in defiance of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (UDHR) and International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (ICCPR) but also attempted to make “conjectural insinuations about Pakistan”. The India NIA court on May 19, 2022 declared him convicted on the charges of conspiracy and waging war against the Indian state.

Yasin Malik has publically accused the judge of behaving like a “prosecuting or police officer” and being denied a fair trial. He stated that “Though I have every legal right to be presented physically before the court, but the judge and the CBI at the behest of government are not allowing me to present myself before the trial court physically”. I am being presented through video conference, where neither I am able to hear the arguments of the lawyers nor am I being allowed to speak.”

Tufail Raja, the lawyer representing Malik in the NIA’s “terror funding” case, alleged that cases are being fabricated against him. Raja said Malik has decided that if the government does not offer him a fair trial, he will boycott it. Khurram Parvez, a leading HR activist said “Fair trial is a globally recognised right for everyone. If you are suddenly pulling out old cases and not even allowing the accused to properly represent his case, then there would definitely be question marks over it” (Al Jazeera).

Human rights groups in IIOJK have also accused the Indian government of being unfair towards Malik. Faizan Bhat, an IIOJK based independent researcher said, “We have seen that when it comes to Kashmiri political detainees, apart from the Indian state, even their judiciary also bypasses all rules laws, and guidelines”.

(Al Jazeera) PM AJK condemned Malik’s unilateral trial by a “kangaroo court” in India, two days after the incarcerated JKLF chairman was virtually coerced into pleading guilty in a fabricated and politically motivated case of terrorism filed by the notorious NIA. Former Pakistan ambassador to India Abdul Basit tweeted: Modi Govt is preparing false grounds to hang him as was done in case of Maqbool Bhat & Afzal Guru.