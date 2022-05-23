Pakistan’s regional exports increase 19.79pc in 10 months

Pakistan’s exports to the seven regional countries witnessed an increase of 19.79pc in first ten months of fiscal year (2021-22), as compared to the corresponding period of last year.

The country’s exports to seven regional countries including Afghanistan, China, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and the Maldives account for a small amount of $3823.817m, which is 14.24pc of Pakistan’s overall exports of $26852.131m during July-April (2021-22), State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported. China tops the list of countries in terms of Pakistan’s exports to its neighbouring, leaving behind other countries such Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Pakistan carried out its border trade with the farther neighbour Sri Lanka, India, Nepal and Maldives. Pakistan’s exports to China posted growth of 42.72pc to $2342.526m in ten months of this year from $1641.283m during last year while exports to Bangladesh also increased by 44.87pc to $720.854m from $497.556m.

The country’s export to Afghanistan however dropped by 47.36pc to $436.180m this year from $828.746m whereas exports to India also dipped by 52.26pc to $1.075m from $2.252. Similarly, exports to Sri Lanka rose by 46.61pc to $312.400m from $213.076m in the previous year whereas exports to Nepal also increased by 26.19pc to $5.063m from $4.012m, in addition exports to Maldives increased by 15.65pc to $5.719m from $4.945m, it added. On the other hand, the imports from seven regional countries were recorded at $14807.033m during the period under review as compared to $10753.722m during last year, showing increase of 37.69pc. The imports from China during July-April 2021-22 were recorded at $14361.345m against the $10311.277m during July-April 2020-21, showing an increase of 39.27pc during the period. Among other countries, imports from India worth $155.981m against the imports of $153.601m, increase of 1.54pc while imports from Afghanistan decreased by 4.53pc from $147.403m to $140.725m. Meanwhile, imports from Sri Lanka witnessed 3.52pc decrease from $72.093m to $69.552m whereas Pakistan Imports from Bangladesh recorded at $76.964m from $68.362m during last year. The imports from Nepal into the country witnessed increase of 28.70pc from $0.937m to $1.206m, it said.