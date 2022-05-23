Price control magistrates’ performance discussed

LAHORE: Industries, Commerce, Investment & Skill Development (ICI&SD) department Secretary Dr Ahmad Javed Qazi Monday chaired a meeting to discuss the performance of price control activities by magistrates and

evaluate the need of improvement/training of prince control magistrates for better service delivery.

The meeting decided that the Prosecution Department would develop fresh training module, including the provisions of the Punjab Prevention of Hoarding Act 2020, and a booklet would be published for the facilitation of price control magistrates.

It was also decided that ‘Qeemat App Punjab’ would be upgraded enabling it to play a pivotal role in price control activities. The meeting decided to issue necessary directions to Police Department for provision of support to price control magistrates.

All price control magistrates should keep a close liaison with officers of the prosecution wing to overcome legal issues.

The meeting also decided to launch campaign for awareness of the general public with regard to the available price control system, Qeemat App and redressal of complaints.

Addressing the meeting, the secretary industries said the district administration and price control magistrates were performing their duties with devotion, however, there was always room for improvement. He directed the participants to give their suggestion with regard to issues being faced during performance of duties, need of any training and other proposals for improvement of service delivery.

The director-general of Prosecution briefed the participants about training module prepared by the Prosecution Department and other measures to avoid unnecessary legal issues faced by field team.

He highlighted the importance of subject and asked the participants to enforce the provisions of law effectively in field. He urged upon the participants to focus on summary trials for better impact of enforcement regime. He pointed out the issues of non-provision of rate list timely by contractor of market committee affecting price control in field.

Price Control Magistrates informed the meeting that they benefitted a lot from last training and such trainings helped them improve their working in the field.

The DG Industries, additional director livestock, secretary market committee Lahore, officers of the prosecution department and others departments concerned attended the meeting.