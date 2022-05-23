LHC constitutes two divisional, five single benches for Rawalpindi seats

The Lahore High Court (LHC) has formed two divisional benches (DB) and five single benches for the LHC Rawalpindi bench in the next week to provide speedy Justice. According to the schedule, one DB will comprise Justice Chaudary Muhammad Masood Jhangir and Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, while the second will include Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem and Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique. Similarly, five benches would comprise Justice Chaudary Muhammad Masood Jhangir, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Sardar Ahmed Naeem, Justice Muhammad Amjad Rafique and Justice Faisal Zaman Khan. The benches will hear the murder cases and appeals of all kinds.