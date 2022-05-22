Imran Khan announces Islamabad long march on May 25

PESHAWAR: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday announced to hold Islamabad long march on May 25.

Khan made the announcement while holding a press conference in Peshawar. “I am inviting the entire nation. People belonging to all walks of life including labourers, ex-service men and others should participate in the long march for the real freedom of the country,” said Khan while addressing a news conference along with other party leaders.“I will meet you on May 25 on Srinagar Highway at 3pm,” he added.

I want our entire nation to come to Islamabad, on Srinagar Highway for the Haqiqi Azadi March on 25th May where I will meet you at 3 pm. I will be leading the March from KP InshaAllah.#حقیقی_آزادی_مارچ pic.twitter.com/fd7MBh1drf — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) May 22, 2022

Imran Khan also feared that the government would try to disrupt the ‘march’ by shutting down the internet and discontinuing petrol and diesel supplies at filling stations.

PTI chairman assured the participants of the long march would remain peaceful and warned the bureaucracy and law enforcement agencies (LEAs) to refrain from charging on them.

Imran Khan said the police, bureaucracy, and army are from them, adding that the people would not return from Islamabad without the dissolution of the assemblies and the date of new elections.