PIA Announces Pre-Hajj Operation

National airline PIA’s pre-Hajj operation will commence from May 9, 2024, and continue until June 10.

According to initial plans, PIA will facilitate around 34,000 pilgrims through 170 flights to reach the Holy Land of Saudi Arabia.

19,000 government scheme and 15,000 private pilgrims will travel through PIA.

This year, PIA will operate direct flights for Jeddah and Medina from 8 Pakistani cities including Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, Multan, Quetta, Sialkot, and Sukkur.

Additionally, Road to Makkah project will be available at airports in Islamabad and Karachi.

Pilgrims will undergo Saudi immigration in Pakistan, saving time and hassle for immigration in Jeddah or Medina.

PIA has issued a detailed directive including instructions on NISC application for pilgrims’ awareness.

Passengers are advised to provide their mobile numbers when booking tickets to receive timely updates about their flights – PIA Spokesperson.

All pilgrims are urged to pray for Pakistan’s safety and prosperity during the Hajj rituals – PIA Spokesperson.