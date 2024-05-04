Imran accuses CJP of being ‘biased’ against PTI

Former prime minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan on Friday urged the courts to expedite hearings of his cases, accusing Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Qazi Faez Isa of being “biased” against his party.

“I urge all judges presiding over my cases to expedite the hearings and refrain from unjustified delays,” he said in a message from Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail. Saying that delaying the decisions was unjust, he said that all cases against him were false, baseless, and concocted. Khan referred to CJP Isa’s statement, saying, “He stated that there is no pressure on him, but pressure comes to those who refuse to indulge in wrongdoing. You are behaving like [government’s] B-team against PTI.”

“You snatched electoral symbol from PTI, denied a level playing field, and violated our fundamental human rights in the guise of the May 9 incidents, on which our petition has been pending since May 25, 2023, without a hearing till today.”

He said that PTI’s petitions against rigging during the general elections have not been heard yet, adding that PTI’s women’s reserved seats issue is also pending.

“The Supreme Court’s decisions have revived the doctrine of necessity once again. This is a historic opportunity for great nations to capitalise on historic moments,” Khan emphasised.

He criticised that decisions were being coerced through threats, which was dismantling the country’s judicial system. “The remarks of high court judges have proved that jungle law prevails in the country. It’s time for Supreme Court judges to stand up like high court judges and reject wrong decisions.”

Khan stated, “I am always ready for dialogue, but dialogue will only happen when our stolen mandate is returned, and our innocent workers imprisoned in jails are released.”

He asserted that dialogue occurs with adversaries, and PTI’s most formidable adversaries are the ones with whom dialogue will be initiated.

The former prime minister said that he had written a letter to The Telegraph, in which he explained that not only his life was in danger but also his wife’s.