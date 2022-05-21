Imran’s misogynist remarks about Maryam Nawaz sparks outrage

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s indecent statement about Maryam Nawaz during a public speech on Saturday generated outrage including some of the PTI chief’s most ardent followers, criticising him for his sexist remarks and poor choice of words.

The former Prime Minister during his speech at the Multan jalsa said: “Someone shared footage of Maryam’s speech on social media with me. She called my name so many times and with such zeal that I wanted to warn her, Maryam, that your husband might be offended by the way you call my name over and over.”

Imran Khan’s misogynist statement came in the wake of Ms Sharif’s continuous verbal attacks against the former prime minister and his wife Bushra Bibi.

Opposition parties as well as many of Khan’s supporters and non-supporters are outraged by his misogynistic statement.

Maryam Nawaz’s father, Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif while talking to reporters in London said, “Imran Khan is oblivious when it comes to respect for mothers and daughters, despite repeatedly using Madina as an example, Imran Khan has no understanding of the status and respect offered to women in Islamic countries.”

Prime Minister Shahbaz Shareef also condemned Khan’s statement saying, “The entire nation, especially women, should strongly condemn the deplorable language used against daughter Maryam Nawaz Sharif. Your crimes against the country and the nation cannot be hidden by the expression of low humor. What can be expected of the honor and respect of mothers, sisters and daughters from those who do not pass the sanctity and honor of Masjid Nabavi.”

He is the first person in history to fall into this abyss of rudeness as the leader of a party. They went out to make a nation and spoiled the morals of the nation. To Allah we belong and to Him we shall return, the Prime Minister added.

Chief Minister Punjab Hamza Shahbaz while showing his disappointment on the matter said, “Imran Niazi’s remarks about Maryam Nawaz Sharif is reprehensible.” He added, “After burying the morals, traditions and politics, he is now attacking women. All women should stand up against this vile thinking. Promoting it as a political culture is a poison for the new generation”

Imran Khan’s comments about Maryam Nawaz Sharif are not only repulsive they are dangerous. The message it sends to men and boys is that personal attacks against women are okay. That women are not deserving of respect, dignity and power, a Twitter user shared.

Ever since Khan made these remarks, he has been trending on Twitter. Many of Khan’s supporters condemned what he said saying,” the joke was in bad taste.”

Mehr Tarar, who is a strong supporter of Mr Khan, condemned his remarks saying, “Imran Khan’s remark about Maryam Nawaz is completely in poor taste, and it is something he should never have uttered about anyone, anywhere.” On Friday night, she wrote, “And I denounce it without resorting to any whataboutery.”

Federal Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, taking to Twitter, also condemned Khan’s statement and said that the coalition government was trying to save the mothers and daughters of Pakistan from “this evil.” “These are the same people who want to silence women journalists by calling them sell-outs (when they criticise their parties),” she said.

Many on Twitter are still defending Khan saying PML-N is having a taste of their own medicine.