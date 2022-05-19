Wasay urges establishing NADRA offices in remote areas of Balochistan

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Housing and Works Maulana Abdul Wasay on Thursday called for setting up National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) offices in different tehsils and remote areas of Balochistan to facilitate people.

In a meeting with NADRA Chairman Muhammad Tariq Malik in minister’s office, the people’s issues related to NADRA in the province were discussed threadbare. The minister said majority of people had to travel long distances to get their Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC).

The people living in far-flung areas of the province were unable to get their CNIC due to inability to reach NADRA office. The minister stressed sending mobile registration vans of NADRA to remote areas to facilitate the acquisition of CNICs especially for women.

The minister also discussed the issues of women in getting CNICs. NADRA Chairman assured the immediate solution to the concerns and issues raised by the Minister.