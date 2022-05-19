Prosperous nations keeps their values intact: CM Balochistan

QUETTA:Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Abdul Quddos Bizenjo on Thursday said that prosperous nations never abandon their traditions and values. He expressed these views while addressing a function organised on the occasion of Hazara Culture Day. A large number of people belonging to the Hazara community including MPA Qadir Nail, former provincial minister Mir Asim Kurd Gallo attended the event.

The Chief Minister said culture day relating to the culture and heritage of all ethnicities living in Balochistan should be celebrated to highlight the traditions, culture and art of the people living in the province. “Provincial government would continue to organize such programs in the future so that positive image of the province would be reflected and culture of peace and tolerance would be promoted in the province”, he said. Bizenjo further said that holding such an event encourages positive and constructive attitude and creates an atmosphere of unity and solidarity.

Later, the Chief Minister cut a cake and inspected various stalls set up at the event and also talked to artists belonging to the Hazara community.