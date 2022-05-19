VETS launches campaign against smoke emitting vehicles

PESHAWAR: Vehicle Emission Testing System (VETS) Peshawar, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa during a three-day campaign against smoke emitting vehicles inspected the emission system of 441 vehicles.

The campaign was launched on the directives of the Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Dr. Shehzad Bangash, who had directed the Secretary Transport & Mass Transit to control smoke emitted by the vehicles. In the light of said directives, the Secretary Transport & Mass Communication directed VETS to accelerate operation against smoke emitting vehicles across the province and particularly in Peshawar.

For the purpose, VETS has increased the number of its teams in Peshawar and constituted three separate teams. VETS, in collaboration with traffic police, is carrying out inspection of vehicles on various designated spots in interior city especially on Charsadda Road, Khyber Road, and Kohat Road. Out of the total 441 vehicles checked since Monday 259 vehicles were cleared, while 182 failed the inspection test, and were subsequently fined.

The inspected vehicles included 390 commercial and 51 private vehicles. During the campaign, VETS teams will check environment polluting vehicles. In this connection, special public awareness sessions will also be conducted in educational institutions and other places.